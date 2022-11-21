Thielen had two receptions (three targets) for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Minnesota's entire passing offense was shut down by Dallas, resulting in mediocre stat lines from Thielen and the rest of the starting unit. The veteran slot man was providing serviceable fantasy results prior to this dud, so fantasy managers shouldn't react too heavily to a blowout game script. Thielen will look to turn things around on a short week when the Vikings take on the Patriots on Thursday.