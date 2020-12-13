Thielen brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The shockingly meager numbers were some of Thielen's lowest of the season and came in the wake of a 20-241-5 line over the previous three games. The veteran wideout did come close to extending a streak of at least one touchdown catch to four games, but he was unable to come up with what would have been a spectacular one-handed catch in the right portion of the end zone. Thielen will look to bounce back at the expense of a Bears squad he rung up for two touchdowns back in Week 10 in a Week 15 divisional rematch.