Vikings' Adam Thielen: Ready for some practice work
Thielen (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Coach Mike Zimmer didn't outline the extent of Thielen's involvement, but it's a strong bet he'll be a limited participant rather than full. The wide receiver was held out of last Thursday's 19-9 win over Washington with the intention of making it back for Week 9 in Kansas City. Thielen's practice participation throughout the week should provide a good hint about his availability for Sunday.
