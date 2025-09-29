Thielen had two receptions for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin.

Thielen played on just 12 of the offense's 76 snaps as he moved to a distant No. 4 receiver with the return of Jordan Addison from a three-game suspension. Jalen Nailor played 48 snaps on offense and had four targets (one reception for a touchdown). Thielen is likely to have a small role in the offense unless there's an injury among the top three receivers.