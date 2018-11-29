Thielen (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

For the third week in a row, a calf injury was attached to Thielen, inducing a cap on his practice reps. Expect him to be cleared on the Vikings' final injury of Week 13, as he has been before both of the previous two games. Assuming he does, Thielen will face a Patriots defense Sunday that has yielded 7.5 YPT and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

