Thielen (lower back, calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

During the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Thielen worked with the wide receiver group, but that was the extent of his activity, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Thielen has one more day to alleviate concerns about his health, with Friday's injury report providing the last word on his potential to play Sunday night in Chicago.

