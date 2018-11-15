Vikings' Adam Thielen: Remains limited Thursday
Thielen (lower back, calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
During the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Thielen worked with the wide receiver group, but that was the extent of his activity, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Thielen has one more day to alleviate concerns about his health, with Friday's injury report providing the last word on his potential to play Sunday night in Chicago.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dealing with back, calf injuries•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Snaps 100-yard streak at eight games•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another week, another 100-plus yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Historic 100-yard streak continues•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tops 100 yards for fifth straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...