Thielen recorded two receptions on five targets for 38 yards in Week 9 against the Lions.

The Vikings attempted only 20 passes in their victory over Detroit, limiting Thielen's chances for a big performance. Even with the opportunities given, Thielen had disappointing production as he converted less than half of his targets into receptions. On the positive side, he logged a 30-yard reception -- his sixth of greater than 20 yards on the season. Thielen will likely be in for a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Bears.