Thielen is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos.

The same applies to fellow WRs Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, RBs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, QB Kirk Cousins and TE Irv Smith (thumb), with the Vikings erring on the side of caution with their key skill players in their exhibition finale. When the team takes on Green Bay on Week 1, Thielen is in line to start at wideout for Minnesota alongside Jefferson.