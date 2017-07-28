Thielen is partaking in Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen, who missed time during OTAs with a left knee injury, reportedly was seen slightly limping late in Thursday's practice. With some rest time since then, though, Minnesota's No. 2 wideout was back on the practice field Friday, alleviating concern over an injury.

