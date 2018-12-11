Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to Monday's contest
Thielen (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Seahawks, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Thielen briefly exited the game after getting his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter, but returned on the subsequent series. He could face limitations in the coming week of practice, so keep an eye on his status in advance of Week 15's home matchup against the Dolphins.
