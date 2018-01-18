Thielen (lower back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

The listing follows Thielen's return to drills, signaling he's taking the necessary steps to ensure he's available for the NFC championship game. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will have the final say on his potential to suit up Sunday, when the Vikings will be facing the Eagles' 17th-ranked pass defense.

