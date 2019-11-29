Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice
Thielen (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen practiced Tuesday but sat out Wednesday, and the Vikings then listed him as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated injury report (they didn't actually practice on Thanksgiving). Playing Monday night in Seattle, the Vikings will release their final injury report Saturday afternoon/evening. Prior to that, the Friday report will reveal if Thielen was a full participant or limited.
