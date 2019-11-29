Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice

Thielen (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen practiced Tuesday but sat out Wednesday, and the Vikings then listed him as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated injury report (they didn't actually practice on Thanksgiving). Playing Monday night in Seattle, the Vikings will release their final injury report Saturday afternoon/evening. Prior to that, the Friday report will reveal if Thielen was a full participant or limited.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories