Thielen and the Vikings have agreed to a revised contract that reduces his salary by $2 million and removes $4 million in incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Thielen volunteered to take less money in order to help the Vikings clear cap space and improve their chances of competing. It's another indication that Thielen is thrilled to be back in Minnesota after two campaigns with Carolina. The Panthers dealt Thielen to the Vikings on Thursday, and the veteran wideout's presence should help Minnesota absorb the early-season suspension of Jordan Addison, who won't be available until Week 4.