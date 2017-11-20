Vikings' Adam Thielen: Rips off 65-yard touchdown in win
Thielen brought in six of nine targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Thielen provided the highlight of the day when he took a short Case Keenum pass 65 yards to pay dirt in the fourth quarter, giving the Vikings a commanding 20-7 lead. The fourth-year wideout continues to serve as Minnesota's most consistent big-play threat, and he's now posted back-to-back 100-yard receiving efforts while also logging a touchdown in three straight contests. Thielen has seen less than eight targets only once all season as well, rendering him one of the most dependable fantasy assets at the receiver position in any format. He'll look to play a key role once again versus the Lions in a Thanksgiving Day divisional showdown.
