Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sad to see Diggs leave
Thielen was disappointed when he found out the Vikings were trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen said he and Diggs became close friends while playing on the same team for the past five years. On the bright side, Thielen should see plenty of targets in his age-30 season ahead, as the Vikings are left with a weak WR depth chart behind him -- Tajae Sharpe, Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe (ankle) being the top candidates to earn snaps. The upcoming draft likely will bring some form of competition, but there's no question about Thielen serving as the go-to receiver under new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. The veteran wideout rebounded from an injury-plagued 2019 campaign with a solid showing during the playoffs, bringing in 12 of 16 targets for 179 yards in two games.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Five grabs in Saturday's loss•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: More injury information surfaces•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Superflex rookie-only mock
Here are the results and Heath Cummings' thoughts on a SuperFlex rookie-only mock draft held...
-
Rookie-only mock draft exit survey
Why did these CBS drafters select these rookies where they did in our all-rookie draft for...
-
4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.