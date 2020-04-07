Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sad to see Diggs leave

Thielen was disappointed when he found out the Vikings were trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen said he and Diggs became close friends while playing on the same team for the past five years. On the bright side, Thielen should see plenty of targets in his age-30 season ahead, as the Vikings are left with a weak WR depth chart behind him -- Tajae Sharpe, Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe (ankle) being the top candidates to earn snaps. The upcoming draft likely will bring some form of competition, but there's no question about Thielen serving as the go-to receiver under new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. The veteran wideout rebounded from an injury-plagued 2019 campaign with a solid showing during the playoffs, bringing in 12 of 16 targets for 179 yards in two games.