Thielen brought in two of three targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Thielen would have had a second consecutive disappointing outing had it not been for his three-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter, which opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Vikings. The trip to the end zone was Thielen's career-high 13th this season, with six of those coming in the last five contests. The veteran will look to continue that favorable streak at the expense of the Saints in a Week 16 showdown on Christmas Day.