Thielen recorded three receptions on five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Titans.

Thielen was overshadowed by rookie Justin Jefferson, who went off 175 yards and a touchdown. However, Thielen tallied a score of his own, recording a 16-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone in the middle of the second quarter. That covered over an otherwise subpar performance, and Thielen has now recorded 60 yards combined in his past two games. He'll look to bounce back in a positive matchup against the Texans in Week 4.