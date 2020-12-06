Thielen caught eight of 11 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over Jacksonville.

Thielen secured his 12th touchdown of the season from three yards out in the second quarter and finished second on the team behind Justin Jefferson in targets, catches and receiving yards. The two standout wide receivers have coexisted beautifully in a Vikings offense that flows almost exclusively through them and running back Dalvin Cook. Thielen should remain heavily involved in Week 14 against a Buccaneers defense that has been stingier against the run than the pass.