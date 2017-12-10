Thielen caught six of 13 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina.

Thielen was the intended target on an opening-drive Case Keenum interception and dropped a would-be four-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone just before halftime. He seemed to make amends two plays later, but further review revealed that he failed to possess the ball to the ground, resulting in his second dropped touchdown of the drive. Thielen's 52-yard score in the fourth quarter erased any ill will Vikings fans or fantasy owners had after his poor performance in the first half, however. The breakout star has 632 yards and four touchdowns over the past six weeks.