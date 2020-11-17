Thielen caught four of seven targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Thielen started the night with a spectacular, one-handed touchdown from 17 yards out. Although he subsequently dropped a pass that was intercepted, the veteran responded by scoring from six yards to give the Vikings their final lead in the fourth quarter. Through nine games, Thielen has topped 100 yards just twice, an amount doubled by rookie teammate Justin Jefferson, but his nine touchdowns have nonetheless kept him highly valuable. Considering in Week 11 he'll face a Dallas defense that's allowed 21 passing touchdown this season, Thielen should like his chances of another end-zone trip come Sunday.