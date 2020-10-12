Thielen (shoulder) pulled in nine receptions (13 targets) for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-26 loss to Seattle.

Thielen abused a subpar Seahawks defense with his elite short-route running, finding the end zone from in close twice on precise zag routes that left his defender a step behind. The 30-year-old dealt with a minor shoulder injury earlier in the practice week, but it did not resurface or affect his game in any way Sunday. Thielen will look to add to an already-impressive tally of six touchdowns through five games when the Vikings take on a soft Falcons defense in Week 6.