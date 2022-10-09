Thielen caught four of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears.

Thielen trailed only Justin Jefferson in targets, but his fellow wideout's 12 catches for 154 yards made for a far more productive day. In fact, after posting his highest yardage of the campaign last week, Thielen's output Sunday marked a season low. Working alongside arguably the league's best wideout in Jefferson, the 32-year-old Thielen has to make do with secondary looks, but with at least seven targets in four straight games, his involvement remains relatively consistent.