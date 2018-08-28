Vikings' Adam Thielen: Severity of injury downplayed
Thielen (leg) isn't believed to be dealing with a "long-term concern," Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Per Krammer, Thielen is "good" after hurting his left leg at Tuesday's practice. Backing up this source, Thielen walked off the field under his own power. Any injury of particular severity would elevate Stefon Diggs to the top of the wide receiver depth chart, but Thielen has plenty of time to get healthy in advance of the Vikings' regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 9 versus the 49ers.
