Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sits for another practice

Thielen (hamstring) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen's inability to practice for the second straight day adds fuel to the notion that the Vikings will withhold him from action through their Week 12 bye. Before Minnesota makes an official call on Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos, the team will see what the wideout is able to do Friday in the final practice of the week. In any event, Thielen's fantasy managers should already begin preparing to use other options at receiver for their weekly matchups.

