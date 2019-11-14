Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sits for another practice
Thielen (hamstring) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen's inability to practice for the second straight day adds fuel to the notion that the Vikings will withhold him from action through their Week 12 bye. Before Minnesota makes an official call on Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos, the team will see what the wideout is able to do Friday in the final practice of the week. In any event, Thielen's fantasy managers should already begin preparing to use other options at receiver for their weekly matchups.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...