Vikings' Adam Thielen: Slated to play Sunday vs. Eagles
Thielen (lower back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, is set to play in the contest, a source informed Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
An official announcement on Thielen's status should come when the Vikings reveal their inactives approximately 90 minutes before the 6:40 p.m. EST matchup, but it looks like Thielen isn't in any serious peril of missing his first game of the season. Thielen was only able to put in two limited practices during the week, but it sounds like his restrictions may have been in place to avoid a potential setback heading into Sunday. Expect the wideout, who logged six catches for 74 yards in last week's divisional-round win over the Saints, to remain a top target for quarterback Case Keenum.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable•
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice Thursday•
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tending to lower back injury•
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday•
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Catches six passes in divisional-round victory•
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Underwhelms in win over Packers•
