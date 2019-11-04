Vikings' Adam Thielen: Status murky for Week 10

Thielen (hamstring) never returned to Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs after exiting the game late in the first quarter and was seen sitting on the bench without his helmet during the second half, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

There has yet to be a firm update on Thielen's status, but given how quickly he re-aggravated his hamstring strain Sunday, it appears he's likely in for an uphill battle to suit up for a Week 10 Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys. Thielen finished the loss to the Chiefs without a target.