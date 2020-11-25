Thielen, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after testing positive for the virus, tested negative a day later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The NFL and medical experts are continuing to evaluate Thielen's situation, as it's possible that additional testing may prove that his initial result was a false positive. In any case, Thielen won't be able to practice with the Vikings as the team begins Week 12 prep, prompting head coach Mike Zimmer to admit Wednesday that he was unsure if the wideout would be cleared to play Sunday against the Panthers, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Justin Jefferson would act as Minnesota's clear No. 1 receiver if Thielen is forced to miss his first game of the season.