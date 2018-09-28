Thielen brought in eight of 12 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Thielen checked in second on the team in targets to Stefon Diggs, but he paced the Vikings in receiving yardage. Thielen brought in a perfect 45-yard scoring strike from Kirk Cousins late in the third quarter for his second touchdown over the last three games. The 28-year-old has eclipsed the century mark in yardage in each game thus far this season, thrilling fantasy owners in all formats. He'll look to continue the excellent start to his season against the Eagles in Week 5.