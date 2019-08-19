Thielen hauled in all three of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Seahawks. He added five rushing yards on one attempt.

Thielen did that amount of damage in just two offensive drives, even baiting a long pass interference penalty to cap off his day. The soon-to-be 29-year-old looked to be in sync with Kirk Cousins, and those two should be connecting heavily this year after Thielen was targeted 153 times in 2018. Expect Thielen to be involved in the Vikings' third preseason matchup against the Cardinals on Saturday.