Vikings' Adam Thielen: Strong preseason debut
Thielen hauled in all three of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Seahawks. He added five rushing yards on one attempt.
Thielen did that amount of damage in just two offensive drives, even baiting a long pass interference penalty to cap off his day. The soon-to-be 29-year-old looked to be in sync with Kirk Cousins, and those two should be connecting heavily this year after Thielen was targeted 153 times in 2018. Expect Thielen to be involved in the Vikings' third preseason matchup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...