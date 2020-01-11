Vikings' Adam Thielen: Suiting up Saturday
Thielen (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at San Francisco.
Thielen went through a rigorous pregame workout, including running routes and catching passes. He'll thus be available after a week in which he incurred a laceration on his left ankle in practice that required stitches. While he'll be available, per usual, Saturday, Thielen could play second fiddle to fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the pecking order.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: More injury information surfaces•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes 129 receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: May not play against Chicago•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...