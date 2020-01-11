Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Suiting up Saturday

Thielen (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at San Francisco.

Thielen went through a rigorous pregame workout, including running routes and catching passes. He'll thus be available after a week in which he incurred a laceration on his left ankle in practice that required stitches. While he'll be available, per usual, Saturday, Thielen could play second fiddle to fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the pecking order.

