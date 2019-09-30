Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Swallowed up by Bears

Thielen caught only two of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

He was the top downfield option in a limited Minnesota passing game through the first three weeks, but Kirk Cousins simply didn't have enough time in the pocket against Chicago to get the ball to Thielen consistently or accurately. Look for the sixth-year receiver to bounce back in Week 5 against the Giants.

