Vikings' Adam Thielen: Swallowed up by Bears
Thielen caught only two of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
He was the top downfield option in a limited Minnesota passing game through the first three weeks, but Kirk Cousins simply didn't have enough time in the pocket against Chicago to get the ball to Thielen consistently or accurately. Look for the sixth-year receiver to bounce back in Week 5 against the Giants.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes on air and ground•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes 75 receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finds end zone•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Doesn't appear on injury report•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Absence blamed on soreness•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Likely not playing Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4