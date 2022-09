Thielen recorded six receptions on eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Justin Jefferson was swarmed by the Lions' defense, and Thielen took advantage by tying for the team lead in targets. His biggest contribution came on a one-yard touchdown reception, though he also tallied two receptions that went for 15 yards. Thielen has steadily picked up his performance as the season has progressed, and he's now topped 50 receiving yards in consecutive games.