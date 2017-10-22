Thielen nabbed five of 12 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore.

Thielen led the Vikings with 12 targets on Sunday, bringing his two-week total to 25 with fellow starter Stefon Diggs (groin) hobbled. Thielen has been successful even when Diggs has been at full strength thus far this season, with at least eight targets in six of seven games. He has yet to find the end zone, but has topped 90 yards thrice despite the Vikings' shoddy quarterbacking. Those targets might lead to even better production as soon as Week 10 as Teddy Bridgewater nears his return.

