Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.