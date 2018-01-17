Thielen didn't practice Wednesday due to a lower back injury.

During the open portion of practice, Thielen watched from the side without a helmet in hand, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. However, the notion that Thielen's absence was maintenance-related was backed up by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, who relayed the injury "is not believed to be serious." Ultimately, the next two days will provide an indication of Thielen's availability for Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia.