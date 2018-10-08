Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tops 100 yards for fifth straight game
Thielen caught seven of 10 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles.
Thielen drew double-digit targets yet again and averaged a healthy 16.6 yards per reception as he became the first player in NFL history to go over 100 receiving yards in five straight games to start a season. He punctuated his day with a three-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, giving him three trips to the end zone in the last four games. Thielen is simply a top-flight fantasy producer given the amount of attention he receives from quarterback Kirk Cousins, and though he could draw a matchup with Patrick Peterson in next week's game against the Cardinals, he should be expected to come through with another useful performance.
