The Panthers are trading Thielen to the Vikings for an exchange of Day 3 draft picks in 2026 and 2027, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade has been rumored for a week, with the teams finally able to work out terms Wednesday. The Panthers get a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick, while the Vikings get a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Thielen, 35, could be in Minnesota's starting lineup soon, with Jordan Addison suspended for Weeks 1-3 and Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jalen Nailor (hand) and Tai Felton (arm) all dealing with injuries this summer. Jefferson, at least, is expected to be ready for Week 1 at Chicago after returning to practice last week. Thielen played alongside Jefferson from 2020 to 2022, scoring 30 TDs in 45 regular-season games despite modest production otherwise (70.3 catches for 789.0 yards on 103.3 targets per season).