Thielen turned his ankle during practice Tuesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Per the report, Thielen was able to walk off on his own power, but the issue forced him to leave Tuesday's practice, at which point Kendall Wright took first-team wideout reps in Thielen's place.

