Thielen caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens.

Thielen played just nine of the Vikings' 65 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as Minnesota's No. 4 wide receiver. The veteran wideout's two receptions in the contest were his first grabs since Week 7. Since teammate Jordan Addison returned from his three-game suspension in Week 4, Thielen is averaging roughly 10 snaps per game. With such limited opportunities, the 35-year-old remains far off the fantasy radar heading into Week 11 matchup against the Bears.