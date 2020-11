Thielen caught eight of 11 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

For the second straight game, Thielen found the end zone twice, as he grabbed TD strikes of two and three yards from Kirk Cousins as the game opened up in the second half Sunday. Thielen also set a new season high in receiving yards, and his 11 scores through 10 games is already a new career high heading into Week 12's clash with the Panthers.