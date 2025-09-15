Thielen had two receptions for 26 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Thielen started in a three-receiver set on offense and saw a slight increase in both targets (one last week) and snaps (38 of the offense's 47 snaps). He still saw fewer targets than Jalen Nailor (five) and ran fewer routes (30 to 27), but the gap was closer than Week 1. While Thielen's usage improved slightly, the passing offense may be limited by J.J. McCarthy's erratic play, and his role could decrease in two weeks when Jordan Addison returns from a three-game suspension.