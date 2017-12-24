Thielen caught two of six targets for 24 yards during Saturday's 16-0 victory over the Packers.

Thielen was one of two Vikings players with more than two targets as Case Keenum attempted just 25 passes on the evening. He broke off a 21-yard gain at one point, but his other reception went for just three yards as he notched a season low in that category. Thielen has enjoyed a tremendous breakout campaign, but his performance during the fantasy playoffs -- 54 yards on five catches over the last two weeks -- has likely left fantasy owners disappointed. He'll look to finish off the campaign strong next week against the Bears, assuming Minnesota isn't in a position to rest its starters with the playoffs looming.