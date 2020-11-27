The Vikings don't expect Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen tested positive for the virus on Monday but had another test that came back negative. There hasn't been any definitive statement ruling him out, but the Vikings apparently are preparing for it to happen. Rookie sensation Justin Jefferson will be the clear No. 1 receiver if Thielen is out, with Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and Dan Chisena the top candidates to take on vacated snaps.