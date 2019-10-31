Vikings' Adam Thielen: Wearing sleeve at practice

Thielen (hamstring) wore a sleeve on his right leg at the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, running routes in the process. He'll look to upgrade to full participant by week's end, though Friday's injury report ultimately will provide a sense of his chances to play Sunday at Kansas City.

