Vikings' Adam Thielen: Week 15 return still looking likely
Thielen (hamstring) remains on track to return to action Sunday against the Chargers, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Thielen played just 16 snaps over the last seven games as a result of his injury, but barring a setback at practice Friday, it appears his absence is on the verge of ending. Thielen's official status for Week 15 will be revealed when the Vikings' final injury report of the week is released after Friday's workout.
