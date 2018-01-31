Vikings' Adam Thielen: Won't face restrictions in offseason
Thielen confirmed Wednesday that he played through a pair of back fractures in the Vikings' NFC championship loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21, but doesn't expect to face any limitations during the offseason, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Thielen, who caught three passes for 28 yards on nine targets against the Eagles, went on to suit up for the NFC in the Pro Bowl last weekend, which seemingly supports the notion that his back injury isn't anything especially worrisome. He said he doesn't anticipate any scheduling setbacks in the months leading up to Organized Team Activities and training camp, setting Thielen up for a rather normal offseason.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Active for NFC championship•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Attempting to play with 'back fractures'•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Slated to play Sunday vs. Eagles•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tending to lower back injury•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...