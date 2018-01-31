Thielen confirmed Wednesday that he played through a pair of back fractures in the Vikings' NFC championship loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21, but doesn't expect to face any limitations during the offseason, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen, who caught three passes for 28 yards on nine targets against the Eagles, went on to suit up for the NFC in the Pro Bowl last weekend, which seemingly supports the notion that his back injury isn't anything especially worrisome. He said he doesn't anticipate any scheduling setbacks in the months leading up to Organized Team Activities and training camp, setting Thielen up for a rather normal offseason.