Vikings' Adam Thielen: Won't return Monday
The Vikings ruled out Thielen (hamstring) for Monday's game at Seattle.
In the midst of being listed as limited on all three Week 13 practice reports, Thielen told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he was "getting there" in his recovery from a right hamstring injury. "Now I have to show I can do it and I can do it over and over and over and it can hold up," Thielen said. Listed as questionable Saturday, Thielen nonetheless didn't make it all the way to game day, considering the Vikings' early decision. With the veteran out for the fourth time in five games, the receiving corps will be led by Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.
