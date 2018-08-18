Vikings' Ade Aruna: Carted off Saturday
Aruna had to be carted off the field during Saturday's exhibition game against the Jaguars after suffering an apparent leg injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Aruna's right leg buckled under him while he was being blocked. He had to be helped by trainers to the cart, as he was unable to put weight on his leg. Expect an update on the sixth-round pick's status once the team provides more clarity on the issue.
