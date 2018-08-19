Vikings' Ade Aruna: Dealing with knee injury
Aruna is dealing with a knee injury after being carted off the field during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Aruna's injury remains unclear, but he could be looking at a potentially serious knee issue. He was unlikely to make much of an impact at defensive end behind Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffin (leg), but the Vikings could miss his depth in Week 3 of the preseason and beyond.
