Evans (calf) was a nonparticipant in Wednesday's estimated practice.

Evans exited Sunday's win over the Saints early in the fourth quarter due to a calf injury and was unable to return. Rookie Mekhi Blackmon stepped in for Evans in that contest and would likely start this Sunday in Denver if the latter is unavailable. Evans' likelihood of suiting up against the Broncos should become clearer as Week 11 prep progresses.